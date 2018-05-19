2 Royal Wedding Guests Arrived in a Dress from Lifetime's Harry & Meghan Movie

by Lauren Piester | Sat., May. 19, 2018 1:52 PM

Harry &amp;amp; Meghan, Lifetime

Lifetime

Which came first: the movie or the dress choice?

Among the hundreds of interesting bits of fashion worn by the guests of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, one Twitter user named Michaela spotted two wearing not only the same dress, but one she recognized from a recent piece of cinema: Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance

In the movie, when Meghan (Parisa Fitz-Henley) goes to meet the Queen for tea, she's dressed in a blue and white long-sleeved midi dress, crocheted on the top with a graphic print on the skirt, and it looks like at least two of the real Meghan's wedding guests found themselves inspired—or at least they've got the same sense of fashion as the movie's costume department. 

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

In subsequent tweets, Michaela said she was "embarrassed" that she recognized the dress from the pretty good movie that aired last weekend, but we're honestly embarrassed we didn't spot it first. Actor and one half of Flight of the Conchords Jemaine Clement even chimed in to try to identify the woman in the first photo as Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, before he was corrected that it was not, in fact, Eugenie

"Anyone with a funny hat is Eugenie to me," he joked in defense, reminding us all of Eugenie's many famous looks over the years. 

Despite Clement's efforts, the guests in question remain unidentified, but due to our advanced Googling skills, the dress does not!

It's called the "Sweetheart Crochet Pleated Midi Dress" by Self-Portrait, and you can find it at Nordstrom for $580. Be warned though, it apparently runs small and features a difficult zipper. 

 

