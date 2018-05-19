2 Royal Wedding Guests Arrived in a Dress from Lifetime's Harry & Meghan Movie

Which came first: the movie or the dress choice?

Among the hundreds of interesting bits of fashion worn by the guests of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, one Twitter user named Michaela spotted two wearing not only the same dress, but one she recognized from a recent piece of cinema: Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

In the movie, when Meghan (Parisa Fitz-Henley) goes to meet the Queen for tea, she's dressed in a blue and white long-sleeved midi dress, crocheted on the top with a graphic print on the skirt, and it looks like at least two of the real Meghan's wedding guests found themselves inspired—or at least they've got the same sense of fashion as the movie's costume department.