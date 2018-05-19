2 Royal Wedding Guests Arrived in a Dress from Lifetime's Harry & Meghan Movie

Lifetime
by Lauren Piester | Sat., May. 19, 2018 1:52 PM
Lifetime
Which came first: the movie or the dress choice?
Among the hundreds of interesting bits of fashion worn by the guests of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, one Twitter user named Michaela spotted two wearing not only the same dress, but one she recognized from a recent piece of cinema: Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.
In the movie, when Meghan (Parisa Fitz-Henley) goes to meet the Queen for tea, she's dressed in a blue and white long-sleeved midi dress, crocheted on the top with a graphic print on the skirt, and it looks like at least two of the real Meghan's wedding guests found themselves inspired—or at least they've got the same sense of fashion as the movie's costume department.
In subsequent tweets, Michaela said she was "embarrassed" that she recognized the dress from the pretty good movie that aired last weekend, but we're honestly embarrassed we didn't spot it first. Actor and one half of Flight of the Conchords Jemaine Clement even chimed in to try to identify the woman in the first photo as Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, before he was corrected that it was not, in fact, Eugenie.
"Anyone with a funny hat is Eugenie to me," he joked in defense, reminding us all of Eugenie's many famous looks over the years.
Despite Clement's efforts, the guests in question remain unidentified, but due to our advanced Googling skills, the dress does not!
It's called the "Sweetheart Crochet Pleated Midi Dress" by Self-Portrait, and you can find it at Nordstrom for $580. Be warned though, it apparently runs small and features a difficult zipper.
Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!