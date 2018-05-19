Meghan Markle's Love Letter to Mom Perfectly Showcases Their Unbreakable Bond

There's nothing like a mother-daughter bond.

Long before Meghan Markle met Prince Harry and said "I Do" in a wedding viewed all around the world, the actress developed an everlasting relationship with her mom Doria Ragland.

In a 2014 blog post resurfacing from The Tig, Meghan expressed her love and appreciation for a woman that served as a role model, parent and friend.

"She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you've ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she's been dancing since the womb. And you will smile. You won't be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy," she wrote on her personal blog. "I'm talking about my mom."

In the thoughtful piece, Meghan admits that she found parts of her mother annoying when she was growing up.