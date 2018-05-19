We’re Still Hot and Bothered Over Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Lip Bite

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Sat., May. 19, 2018 1:07 PM
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
We don't need a body language expert to decode Prince Harry's feelings for Meghan Markle.
An estimated 3 billion people tuned into Saturday's royal wedding, and we estimate (after an extremely arduous research experiment) that 3 billion people were #shook when the newly crowned Duke of Sussex bit his lip and told his bride, "You look amazing."
Approximately eight hours have passed since the sensual moment went down, the royal couple is off dancing the night away at their reception, and Princess Charlotte is most likely fast asleep, but no we're not over it. This is Pippa Middleton at Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials level of OMG, people.
Let's thirst together, shall we?
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
While Prince Harry would be the first to admit he's one lucky bloke to call the American-bred actress his wife, perhaps the newly crowned Duchess of Sussex just caught a catch. After all, prior to today Prince Harry was England's most eligible bachelor.
The 33-year-old looked undeniably dapper in his traditional military uniform at the ceremony, but his reception tuxedo is something else.
Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Then there's David Beckham. Two words: You're welcome.
Check out more moments from today's festivities that internet couldn't get enough of, lip bite included.
