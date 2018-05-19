Best Foot Forward! How This Shoe Designer Just Won the Royal Wedding

by Tierney Bricker | Sat., May. 19, 2018 12:54 PM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Edgardo Osorio having a very good day.

The Aquazzura designer played a major part in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on Saturday, providing the footwear for several key members at the unforgettable event. 

To finish off her look for their second wedding reception at Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate, Meghan chose to wear satin Aquazzura shoes, that even had a blue sole, serving as a possible candidate for the newly minted Duchess of Sussex's "something blue." Meghan paired the heels with a custom Stella McCartney gown and an aquamarine emerald-cut ring that possibly belonged to Princess Diana.

But the bride was far from the only one sporting the brand on the big day.

Her mother Doria Ragland also choose a pair of nude pointy-toe pumps from the brand to wear with her custom Oscar de la Renta dress and day coat.  

Twelve other feet were also supported by Aquazurra as Meghan's six bridesmaids wore custom shoes that were monogrammed with their initials and the wedding date. How cute is Princess Charlotte in her little white shoes?!

And one of the biggest stars in attendance also chose Aquazurra as their footwear of choice: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah finished off her pretty in pink look, which included a long-sleeved, blush Stella McCartney dress and matching Philip Treacy hat, with the brand's Nolita mule.

Meghan's second wedding reception is far from the first time she's chosen to wear the brand, as she wore the "Matilde crisscross suede 105mm pump" in nude for her engagement portrait look. She also donned a pair of the brand's black pumps at a Commonwealth Women's Empowerment reception in April. 

