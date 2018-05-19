Meghan Markle Appears to Have Worn Princess Diana's Ring to Royal Wedding Reception

by Tierney Bricker | Sat., May. 19, 2018 12:20 PM

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Ring

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images; PA

Meghan Markle continues to pay tribute to Princess Diana.

When the newly minted Duchess of Sussex arrived with Prince Harry at their second wedding reception at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle, she appeared to be wearing emerald-cut aquamarine ring. Could this be her "something blue" and "something borrowed"?!

The late Princess of Wales was seen wearing what appears to be the same ring Meghan is sporting in October 1996, and it wouldn't mark the first time the former Suits star has worn jewelry once belonging to Princess Diana. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

After announcing their engagement in November 2017, the couple revealed Meghan's engagement ring included two stones come from Princess Diana's personal collection.

"I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is - and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to - to know that she's a part of this with us," Meghan said of the gesture.

During the wedding, Prince Harry honored his late mother in many ways. 

All of Diana's siblings were in attendance for the ceremony, with her sister Lady Jane Fellowes giving a reading. 

Meghan's bridal bouquet was also an homage to his mother, as her favorite flower, forget-me-nots, were chosen and hand-picked by Harry from their private garden at Kensington Palace the day before the wedding.

And Prince Harry reportedly got emotional when "Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer" was sung as it was also sung at his mother's funeral. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Along with the gorgeous aquamarine ring, Meghan changed into a more flirty—yet stunning—interpretation of modern bridal wear by Stella McCartney for the more intimate wedding reception. 

Her new husband also sported a new look, with Prince Harry changing from his traditional military uniform into a classic tuxedo.

