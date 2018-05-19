Serena Williams' Royal Wedding Reception Look Has Us in Awe Once Again

When it comes to the royal wedding fashion game, Serena Williams is favored to win big.

Just hours after attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unforgettable wedding, the tennis champion revealed her look for the evening wedding reception.

"@pppiccioli thank you for making me look special on this special evening. @maisonvalentino," she wrote on Instagram while showcasing her dress.

She completed her look with a BVLGARI necklace that proved to be an excellent accessory to an already fabulous outfit.

Just hours before, the world-famous athlete arrived at St. George's Chapel with husband Alexis Ohanian by her side.