Elton John, Victoria Beckham and More Celebrity Royal Wedding Guests Pay Tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Social Media

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

To see what the newly-appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex's famous friends had to say about the day and the couple, be sure to check out our new gallery . And just a warning, some of these heartfelt tributes might leave you with a tear in your eye!

With A-list names such as George and Amal Clooney , Oprah Winfrey, Elton John , and David and Victoria Beckham in attendance, it was abundantly clear that the ceremony held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19 was one of the year's most high-profile tickets. And for the celebs who were lucky enough to find themselves with an invitation to the big day, when the ceremony was over, it was time to get on social media and share a tribute to the happy couple with the whole world.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's highly-anticipated wedding was quite the star-studded affair.

