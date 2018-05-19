Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Red Hot "Wolves" Top Is on Sale

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., May. 19, 2018 11:41 AM

Selena Gomez's red hot look from her "Wolves" music video just got easier to recreate.

For the video, released in November of last year, the singer stunned in a satin red coat and matching loose-hanging pants, sitting next to a dark indoor pool. Instead of the top, she joined celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Rihanna, letting her lingerie shine. She chose the Fleur du Mal satin bra with red, magenta and navy blue color panels, adding contrast to her ensemble.

It's a daring, sultry look for the star. Yet, the piece, by itself, can be worn a number of ways. You can wear under you clothes, like normal. You can layer it under sheer clothing to reveal the berry-toned colors. Or, you can be like the star and pair with wide-leg pants and a jacket. 

Celebrities Who Wear Lingerie Out

Do you dare to try the sultry trend that taking Hollywood by storm? Now Selena's bra top is on sale, so you can get her look for less.

Shop on-sale statement bras below! 

Fleur du Mal

Selena's Exact Piece: Satin Convertible Strapless Bra, Was $128, Now $98

Victoria's Secret

Body by Victoria Demi Bra, Was $55, Now $40

H&M

Lace Push-up Bralette, Was $25, Now $25

Stella McCartney

Millie Drawing Contour Balconnet Bra, Was $80, Now $24

 

DSQUARED2

Embroidered Bra, Was $355, Now $107

Fleur't with Me

Stone/ Oceanview Cross Dye Strappy Bralette, Was $28, Now $21

