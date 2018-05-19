Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Red Hot "Wolves" Top Is on Sale

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., May. 19, 2018 11:41 AM

ESC: Selena Gomez, Saturday Savings

Selena Gomez's red hot look from her "Wolves" music video just got easier to recreate.

For the video, released in November of last year, the singer stunned in a satin red coat and matching loose-hanging pants, sitting next to a dark indoor pool. Instead of the top, she joined celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Rihanna, letting her lingerie shine. She chose the Fleur du Mal satin bra with red, magenta and navy blue color panels, adding contrast to her ensemble.

It's a daring, sultry look for the star. Yet, the piece, by itself, can be worn a number of ways. You can wear under you clothes, like normal. You can layer it under sheer clothing to reveal the berry-toned colors. Or, you can be like the star and pair with wide-leg pants and a jacket. 

Photos

Celebrities Who Wear Lingerie Out

Do you dare to try the sultry trend that taking Hollywood by storm? Now, Selena's bra top is on sale, so you can get her look for less.

Shop on-sale statement bras below! 

ESC: Saturday Savings

Fleur du Mal

Selena's Exact Piece: Satin Convertible Strapless Bra, Was $128, Now $98

ESC: Saturday Savings

Victoria's Secret

Body by Victoria Demi Bra, Was $55, Now $40

ESC: Saturday Savings

H&M

Lace Push-up Bralette, Was $25, Now $25

ESC: Saturday Savings

Stella McCartney

Millie Drawing Contour Balconnet Bra, Was $80, Now $24

 

ESC: Saturday Savings

DSQUARED2

Embroidered Bra, Was $355, Now $107

ESC: Saturday Savings

Fleur't with Me

Stone/ Oceanview Cross Dye Strappy Bralette, Was $28, Now $21

