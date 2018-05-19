Deja Vu! Kate Middleton Is a Repeat Offender at Meghan Markle's Wedding

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., May. 19, 2018 10:58 AM

ESC: Kate Middleton

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton just wore her most relatable outfit yet.

In honor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, the Duchess Of Cambridge opted for an outfit she knew would stun viewers. She wore her tailored Alexander McQueen coat dress—a classic garment she's worn to a number of royal engagements.

Today, she wore the off-white dress with a matching fascinator, stud earrings, Jimmy Choo pumps and a clutch, matching the level of elegance required for a royal wedding. It's also the perfect outfit to wear to the occasion, as its understated in comparison to the Givenchy gown that Meghan wore down the aisle. There was no risk in stealing the spotlight.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

ESC: Kate Middleton, 35 Best Looks, 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duchess also wore the dress to support a much younger royal. In 2015, she wore the frock to Princess Charlotte's christening, wearing it a nude pump.

ESC: Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Then she paired it with a different fascinator for the the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele in Belgium last year and Trooping the Colour celebration in 2016. 

It looks like this royal is getting her money's worth out of this dress!

RELATED ARTICLE: How Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's

RELATED ARTICLE: Kate Middleton Wears Yellow Alexander McQueen to Royal Wedding

