Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams Took Buses to the Royal Wedding—Just Like Everyone Else

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., May. 19, 2018 10:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Oprah Winfrey, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Press Association via AP Images

Oprah Winfrey led the procession of Hollywood A-listers who scored invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, which apparently began with—gasp!—a bus ride. 

The media mogul and surprise attendee was one of the first to arrive at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, followed by Idris ElbaGeorge and Amal ClooneySerena Williams and Priyanka Chopra. Cameras caught a few of the royal couple's guests, including Oprah and Serena alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, disembarking from a shuttle that transported them from the security checkpoints to the chapel. 

According to Winfrey's bestie, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, she allotted three hours for traveling into Windsor. "I said, 'Oprah has to ride the bus? Oprah is not a bus person. Has she been informed?!'" King teased. 

Approximately 600 people attended the historic wedding ceremony, though it's unclear just how many utilized the transportation methods provided by Kensington Palace. 

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Meanwhile, Serena documented the unforgettable day on social media with plenty of snapshots getting ready, spending time with Alexis and giving love to their baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

Both ladies looked pretty in pink, the tennis champ opting for a Versace gown and Oprah in Stella McCartney. You'd never guess The Wrinkle in Time star endured a bit of a wardrobe malfunction before the wedding, as she made a last-minute decision to switch dresses. Winfrey originally planned to wear white, but thought the occasion called for a more subdued style statement.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have officially received their new titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Following a carriage procession throughout the town of Windsor, the wedding congregation gathered for a luncheon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Hall. Elton John toasted to the couple's newlywed status with a special performance

An intimate, more exclusive reception is to follow. 

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oprah Winfrey , Serena Williams , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Shopping: Leopard Details

16 Subtle Ways to Work Leopard Print Into Your Wardrobe

ESC: Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is Taking Menswear-Inspired Fashion to Another Level—See Her 6 Latest Looks

Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's Biggest Feuds: From Remy Ma to Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Garner, Samuel Garner Affleck, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck

Jennifer Garner's Kids Make Rare Public Appearance at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Katy Perry, Dr. Luke, Kesha

Katy Perry Fights to Keep Her Deposition Sealed in Kesha and Dr. Luke's Legal Battle

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Priyanka Chopra Somehow Finds an Even Bigger Engagement Ring

Rihanna Is a Bridesmaid at Her BFF's Wedding in Barbados

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.