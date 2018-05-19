Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams Took Buses to the Royal Wedding—Just Like Everyone Else

Oprah Winfrey led the procession of Hollywood A-listers who scored invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, which apparently began with—gasp!—a bus ride.

The media mogul and surprise attendee was one of the first to arrive at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, followed by Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra. Cameras caught a few of the royal couple's guests, including Oprah and Serena alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, disembarking from a shuttle that transported them from the security checkpoints to the chapel.

According to Winfrey's bestie, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, she allotted three hours for traveling into Windsor. "I said, 'Oprah has to ride the bus? Oprah is not a bus person. Has she been informed?!'" King teased.

Approximately 600 people attended the historic wedding ceremony, though it's unclear just how many utilized the transportation methods provided by Kensington Palace.