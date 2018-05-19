Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams Took Buses to the Royal Wedding—Just Like Everyone Else

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., May. 19, 2018 10:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Oprah Winfrey, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Press Association via AP Images

Oprah Winfrey led the procession of Hollywood A-listers who scored invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, which apparently began with—gasp!—a bus ride. 

The media mogul and surprise attendee was one of the first to arrive at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, followed by Idris ElbaGeorge and Amal ClooneySerena Williams and Priyanka Chopra. Cameras caught a few of the royal couple's guests, including Oprah and Serena alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, disembarking from a shuttle that transported them from the security checkpoints to the chapel. 

According to Winfrey's bestie, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, she allotted three hours for traveling into Windsor. "I said, 'Oprah has to ride the bus? Oprah is not a bus person. Has she been informed?!'" King teased. 

Approximately 600 people attended the historic wedding ceremony, though it's unclear just how many utilized the transportation methods provided by Kensington Palace. 

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Meanwhile, Serena documented the unforgettable day on social media with plenty of snapshots getting ready, spending time with Alexis and giving love to their baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

Both ladies looked pretty in pink, the tennis champ opting for a Versace gown and Oprah in Stella McCartney. You'd never guess The Wrinkle in Time star endured a bit of a wardrobe malfunction before the wedding, as she made a last-minute decision to switch dresses. Winfrey originally planned to wear white, but thought the occasion called for a more subdued style statement.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have officially received their new titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Following a carriage procession throughout the town of Windsor, the wedding congregation gathered for a luncheon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Hall. Elton John toasted to the couple's newlywed status with a special performance

An intimate, more exclusive reception is to follow. 

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oprah Winfrey , Serena Williams , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton

Deja Vu! Kate Middleton Is a Repeat Offender at Meghan Markle's Wedding

ESC: Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth II Gives Prince Harry Special Permission to Sport a Beard While in Uniform at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Royal Wedding, The Wedding Planner

Um, Did Meghan Markle Look Like Jennifer Lopez on Her Wedding Day?

Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, Sticking Tongue Out, Royal Wedding

Princess Charlotte and Her Tongue Just Pulled a Prince Harry at the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, Empty Seat

That Empty Seat at the Royal Wedding? It Wasn't for Princess Diana

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, Rings, Ceremony

See a Close-Up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rings

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Prince Charles' Goddaughter Compares the Royal Wedding to Princess Diana's in 1981

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.