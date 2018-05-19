Um, Did Meghan Markle Look Like Jennifer Lopez on Her Wedding Day?

Did we just find out Meghan Markles wedding dress inspiration?!

When Meghan married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in front of many friends and family, she donned a modern Givenchy gown with a long sleeves and a shallow boat-neckline. And Twitter users couldn't help but feel like they had seem the dress before...on Jennifer Lopez.

In her 2001 rom-com The Wedding Planner, Lopez wore a very similar A-line gown when her character went to marry Justin Chambers' character in a simple courthouse ceremony. (She obviously couldn't go through with it: she was in love with brown M&M's enthusiast Matthew McConaughey!)