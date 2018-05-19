Um, Did Meghan Markle Look Like Jennifer Lopez on Her Wedding Day?

WPA Pool/Getty Images/Columbia Pictures
by Tierney Bricker | Sat., May. 19, 2018 10:06 AM
Did we just find out Meghan Markles wedding dress inspiration?!
When Meghan married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in front of many friends and family, she donned a modern Givenchy gown with a long sleeves and a shallow boat-neckline. And Twitter users couldn't help but feel like they had seem the dress before...on Jennifer Lopez.
In her 2001 rom-com The Wedding Planner, Lopez wore a very similar A-line gown when her character went to marry Justin Chambers' character in a simple courthouse ceremony. (She obviously couldn't go through with it: she was in love with brown M&M's enthusiast Matthew McConaughey!)
Hey, at least we know Meghan has great taste in wedding gowns and romantic comedies.
Anyone else get JLO in the Wedding Planner vibes from Meghan Markle’s dress? 🤔 #whoworeitbetter #royalwedding @JLo #meghanmarkle #theweddingplanner pic.twitter.com/KIa6aO20FS— Juliann Marie (@Juliann_Brown) May 19, 2018
Anyone else getting a very JLO "Wedding Planner" vibe from the new Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress? #Givenchy #RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2018— Mihad Ali (@MihadAli) May 19, 2018
@JLo I'm a Huge fan of yours. I'm watching the Royal Wedding. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Her dress was beautiful. Simple & elegant design by Givenchy....but I said to myself, I've seen that design before. Jennifer Lopez wore it in the movie, The Wedding Planner..a shorter version— Tamika Shipman (@Tamishipman) May 19, 2018
Uh we saw JLO wear this dress in The Wedding Planner... #ROYALWEDDING— KJB Meets World (@kjbmeetsworld) May 19, 2018
Meghan's gown was designed by Givenchy's creative director Clare Waight Keller, who began working with the bride earlier this year in order to reflect a timeless elegance with the custom creation.
"What a historical moment by Claire Weight from Givenchy!" said stylist Sadaf Razi, who has worked with Meghan in the past. "She looks breathtaking. Its both soft and ethereal but classic and completely regal at the same time. It captures her essence perfectly in a dress that is both strong and feminine."
While Meghan's gown veered on the simpler side, her veil was a showstopper.
Upon her wishes to incorporate the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, the nations in which the Queen is head, the designer researched and added flora from these locations, including Wintersweet from Kensington Palace and California Poppy, from her home state of California, into the look. The silk tulle veil measured in at five meters long, or about five and a half yards!
As for her tiara, the former Suits star was lent the Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara by Queen Elizabeth II. Best "something borrowed" ever?
