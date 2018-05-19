Remembering Her Roots! Meghan Markle Spots Her Drama Teacher in Post-Wedding Carriage Ride

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sat., May. 19, 2018 9:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire

"Oh my god!" That's what Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex said when spotted a familiar face in the crowd: Her old drama teacher.

Meghan and Prince Harry were making their way from their wedding ceremony to the luncheon reception with onlookers lined up on the streets to greet the newlyweds—and one of those well-wishers was Gigi Perreau. The American teacher from Immaculate Heart High School was also an ITV studio guest as part of the network's royal wedding coverage.
 
Take a look at the video below. You can see the look of delight cross Meghan's face as she zooms by her former teacher.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

Gigi Perreau, 77, was a child star in the 1940s. She first appeared in Madam Curie at just two years old. As an adult, Gigi found success on TV, with roles in The Donna Reed Show and The Betty Hutton Show. She went on to appear in Western shows. Most recently she's provided voices in animated works, including Crash: The Animated Series.

In the book American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Gigi said she always knew Meghan would be something special. "A lovely girl even then, and very hardworking. [Meghan] was very dedicated," she said.

As Meghan and Prince Harry made their way around town, the newlyweds waved to the crowd and pointed out signs. Lip reader Tina Lannin from 121 Captions told E! News Meghan said, "How sweet," and, "Unbelievable," as they took in the crowd. Meghan alternated between "hi," "hello" and "thank you" as she waved to onlookers.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Shopping: Leopard Details

16 Subtle Ways to Work Leopard Print Into Your Wardrobe

ESC: Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is Taking Menswear-Inspired Fashion to Another Level—See Her 6 Latest Looks

Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's Biggest Feuds: From Remy Ma to Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Garner, Samuel Garner Affleck, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck

Jennifer Garner's Kids Make Rare Public Appearance at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Katy Perry, Dr. Luke, Kesha

Katy Perry Fights to Keep Her Deposition Sealed in Kesha and Dr. Luke's Legal Battle

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Priyanka Chopra Somehow Finds an Even Bigger Engagement Ring

Rihanna Is a Bridesmaid at Her BFF's Wedding in Barbados

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.