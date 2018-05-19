Elton John Performs at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Reception

Elton John performed for newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a luncheon following their nuptials at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"Sir Elton John has performed at the Lunchtime Reception for guests celebrating the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle," Kensington Palace shared on Saturday. "Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family."

Elton was close friends with Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, before her passing.