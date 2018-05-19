Here's Everything That Was on the Menu at the Royal Wedding

How do you follow up a wedding ceremony as glamorous and magical as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's? With a lunchtime reception fit for the queen, of course!

After the happy couple recited their vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, they and their 600 guests made their way to St. George's Hall for a meal hosted by Her Majesty the Queen. If you've ever wondered what, exactly, would be on the menu for such a momentous occasion, we've got you covered. And we're warning you now, this will more than likely make you really hungry.