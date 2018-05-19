Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Wedding Outfits Are the Cutest

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are royal wedding professionals.

After their aunt, Pippa Middleton, wed last year, the 4-year-old page boy and 3-year-old bridesmaid continued their royal responsibilities today at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding ceremony. Arriving St. George's Chapel with their parents, Kate Middletonand Prince William, the dashing duo were the most adorable royals in sight.

Princess Charlotte wore a white dress from Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier, made with Ivory silk Radzimir. The dress features short puff sleeves and a double silk ribbon in the back. To finish the look, Kate's only daughter wore Aquazurra shoes, which were monogrammed and dated—a gift from Meghan—and a flower crown.