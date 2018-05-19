Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Wedding Outfits Are the Cutest

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., May. 19, 2018 6:07 AM

ESC: Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Jane Barlow/pool photo via AP

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are royal wedding professionals.

After their aunt, Pippa Middleton, wed last year, the 4-year-old page boy and 3-year-old bridesmaid continued their royal responsibilities today at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding ceremony. Arriving St. George's Chapel with their parents, Kate Middletonand Prince William, the dashing duo were the most adorable royals in sight.

Princess Charlotte wore a white dress from Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier, made with Ivory silk Radzimir. The dress features short puff sleeves and a double silk ribbon in the back. To finish the look, Kate's only daughter wore Aquazurra shoes, which were monogrammed and dated—a gift from Meghan—and a flower crown.

Photos

Royal Wedding Style Guide

Prince George wore a children's version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat with his initials embroidered in gold on the shoulders, courtesy of tailors Dege & Skinner in Savile Row.

 

Last May, the royal children wore coordinating outfits from British children's clothing brand, Pepa & Co. Prince George sported an ivory button-down shirt with a Peter Pan collar, slacks, knee-high socks and white shoes. His younger sister wore a dress of the same hue, featuring a large blush bow.

Although their ensembles matched the elegance of the affair, the clothing brand is surprisingly affordable with most of their casual children's clothing under $100.

