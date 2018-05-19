Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Party Makes Their Adorable Debut

Bridesmaids

Princess Charlotte: The 3-year-old royal is William and Kate Middleton's daughter, as well as Harry's niece. This is her second time serving as a bridesmaid. Charlotte also fulfilled the role in her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding last May. The little princess stole the show by giving the crowd a wave and sticking her tongue out.

Florence van Cutsem: Florence is Harry's 3-year-old goddaughter. Royal admirers may recall her cousin Grace van Cutsem was in William and Kate's wedding back in 2011 and became famous across the internet when she revealed a pouty expression during the couple's balcony kiss.

Remi Litt and Rylan Litt: Remi and Rylan are Meghan's goddaughters. They are 6 years old and 7 years old, respectively. In fact, Meghan once referred to these young ladies as her "fairy goddaughters." She is friends with the little ones' parents Benita Litt and Darren Litt. In fact, she spent Christmas with the family in 2016—back when she was just a few months into dating Harry.

Ivy Mulroney: Ivy is the 4-year-old daughter of Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney and her husband Benedict Mulroney. Meghan and Harry got to know the parents' children quite well when Jessica and Benedict invited them over for dinner while the two were still dating. Ivy was especially a "big fan" of Harry.

"When Harry first started going to Toronto to visit Meghan, it was Ben and Jessica who had them over at their house for dinners because it wasn't easy for them to go out in public without the risk of getting spotted," an insider told E! News last fall. "Harry's become close with their children Brian, John and Ivy. Ivy especially is a big fan. She, of course, has no idea that he's a prince though—he's just auntie Meghan's special friend Harry, who sometimes comes over with fun presents!"

Zalie Warren: Zalie is Harry's goddaughter. At just 2-years-old, she is the youngest member of the bridal party. Her parents are Zoe Warren and Jake Warren. The young tot's father was one of Princess Diana's godchildren.