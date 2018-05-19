Comparing Meghan Markle and Princess Diana’s Wedding Dresses

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., May. 19, 2018 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Princess Diana of Wales, Prince Charles

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

What a difference!

At first sight, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses may not have looked very similar. The late princess' David and Elizabeth Emanuel 1981 design was textured and voluminous, while her daughter-in-law's Clare Waight Keller creation was surprisingly simple, considering rumors leading up to the wedding had many thinking the dress would be heavily embellished. But both custom pieces were thoughtfully designed and may be more similar than you think. 

Total Mysteries: Princess Di's romantic taffeta gown was a closely guarded secret until her wedding day, while speculation about Meghan dress kept going until the minute she emerged from the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Until it was revealed to be Givenchy, many thought Stella McCartney, Ralph & Russo or Alexander McQueen may have been the design house of the moment! 

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding, fashion

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images

The Long Haul: Princess Diana's train measured in at an impressive 25 feet in length. And her veil extended past the hem of the dress, with a whole length coming in at 153 yards (read: 459 feet!) of tulle! Although Meghan train was much shorter, the Duchess of Sussex's silk tulle veil, which took hundreds of hours to sew, came in about 16.5 feet. 

All in the Details: Just one look at Princess Diana's dress will you tell you in was embellished to a tee, featuring intricate embroidery, exaggerated sleeves and 10,000 pearls. Meghan's very streamlined gown didn't feature many embellishments, letting the double-bonded silk cady fabric, which was sourced from mills across Europe, take center stage. Her veil, however, was just as intricate as the late princess' dress, incorporating flora from all 53 countries in the Commonwealth and her home state of California. Crops of wheat were also delicately embroidered at the front of the veil, to represent love and charity.

The Crown: Or shall we say tiaras! Who could miss the bling atop of their gorgeous heads. Like Meghan, who was lent Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara by Queen Elizabeth II, Diana was offered a stunning headpiece by Her Majesty. However, she decided to wear what is now known as the Spencer Tiara, which is made with diamonds shaped into tulips and stars.

Sure, the two dresses may have looked entirely different, but both brides were and are undeniably stunning! 

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Princess Diana , Style Collective , Life/Style , Fashion , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Trendsetters at Work, Bychari

This Trendsetter Went From $100 to Frosting Kate Hudson

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

7 Times Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super-Sexy Outfit to the MTV VMA Awards

Shopping: Low-Rise Denim

Low-Rise '90s Jeans Are Back—Shop These 11 Pairs

ESC: Best Dressed, Constance Wu

Constance Wu Is Crazy-Rich in Style and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Madonna

Madonna's Skin-Care Expert Shares the Treatments and Products Behind the Icon's Glow

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Why Winnie Harlow's Confidence and Style Are Contagious

Shopping: Glam Hollywood Decor

18 Glam Hollywood Décor Accents to Add Style to Your Small Space

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.