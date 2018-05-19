Comparing Meghan Markle and Princess Diana’s Wedding Dresses

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
What a difference!
At first sight, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses may not have looked very similar. The late princess' David and Elizabeth Emanuel 1981 design was textured and voluminous, while her daughter-in-law's Clare Waight Keller creation was surprisingly simple, considering rumors leading up to the wedding had many thinking the dress would be heavily embellished. But both custom pieces were thoughtfully designed and may be more similar than you think.
Total Mysteries: Princess Di's romantic taffeta gown was a closely guarded secret until her wedding day, while speculation about Meghan dress kept going until the minute she emerged from the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Until it was revealed to be Givenchy, many thought Stella McCartney, Ralph & Russo or Alexander McQueen may have been the design house of the moment!