Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Seal Their Wedding With a Kiss on the Steps of St. George's Chapel

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., May. 19, 2018 5:12 AM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, Kiss

NBC/Today

After becoming husband and wife, it was time for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to lock lips. 

Moments after being deemed husband and wife, the couple walked down the aisle together hand in hand, smiling to their beloved guests along the way. 

The two then appeared outside of the church for the first time as newlyweds to the cheers of the surrounding crowd. 

With a picturesque floral backdrop, the two leaned in for a highly anticipated quick kiss, serving as a perfect final scene to the fairytale wedding. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, Ceremony

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Just a bit ago, the couple were officially wed inside St. George's Chapel. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officiated the couple's wedding vows; the Dean of Windsor, the Rev. David Conner, conducted the service; and The Most Rev. Michael BruceCurry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, gave the address.

Now that the ceremony has completed, the new husband and wife will partake in a carriage procession through the town of Windsor, where thousands of fans have gathered to see the two and celebrate their special day.

Upon their return to Windsor Castle, they will join 600 guests for the first wedding reception at St. George's Hall. Later this evening, Prince Charleswill host a more intimate reception for 200 invited guests at Frogmore House.

Congratulations to the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

