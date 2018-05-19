Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Seal Their Wedding With a Kiss on the Steps of St. George's Chapel

After becoming husband and wife, it was time for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to lock lips.

Moments after being deemed husband and wife, the couple walked down the aisle together hand in hand, smiling to their beloved guests along the way.

The two then appeared outside of the church for the first time as newlyweds to the cheers of the surrounding crowd.

With a picturesque floral backdrop, the two leaned in for a highly anticipated quick kiss, serving as a perfect final scene to the fairytale wedding.