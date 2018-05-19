Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Gorgeous

Meghan Markle's royal wedding makeup is fit for a princess.

Prince Harry's fiancé arrived at St. George's Chapel for the most anticipated event of the season in a regal Givenchy wedding dress, paired with a veil covering radiant makeup and a sleek low bun. During the ceremony, her beloved removed her veil revealing her strikingly beautiful, yet simplistic makeup. The look enhances her natural features, such as her brown eyes, high cheekbones and freckles.

On her eyes, she opted for a bronze eye shadow that brought more attention to her gaze. She supplemented that with a subtle eyeliner, mascara and a pink-toned nude lipstick.

Meghan's effortless beauty is courtesy of celebrity makeup artist, Daniel Martin and hairstylist Serge Normant.