Serena Williams Is a Style Champion at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., May. 19, 2018 3:59 AM

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Serena Williamsbrought her fashion A-game to the Royal Wedding

The tennis champion arrived to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding dressed like fashion royalty in a blush Versace curve-hugging gown draped to perfection. She finished off the look with a matching feathered fascinator and sported a statement necklace and coordinating clutch. 

The star made her appearance on the arm of her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who looked absolutely dapper in a three piece suit with a long coat. 

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

The couple documented their getting ready process for the big day on social media, featuring a guest appearance from the couple's little one Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. 

The star kicked off her social media content by noting she was getting ready for the wedding of her "friend." "I've known her for so many years and I'm so happy for her," the athlete explained. 

"She's such a great girl and she is incredibly nice. I couldn't be happier for her." Williams, who wed Ohanian in November, previously said on Good Morning America. "It's so important to enjoy the moment," she recalled of her advice to Markle. "Eat the cake! I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!"

We're willing to bet there is plenty more fun in store for today. 

 

Check out Serena's royal wedding photo diary here

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

TAGS/ Serena Williams , Royal Wedding , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
