Serena Williams Is a Style Champion at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

The couple documented their getting ready process for the big day on social media, featuring a guest appearance from the couple's little one Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The star kicked off her social media content by noting she was getting ready for the wedding of her "friend." "I've known her for so many years and I'm so happy for her," the athlete explained.

"She's such a great girl and she is incredibly nice. I couldn't be happier for her." Williams, who wed Ohanian in November, previously said on Good Morning America. "It's so important to enjoy the moment," she recalled of her advice to Markle. "Eat the cake! I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!"

We're willing to bet there is plenty more fun in store for today.