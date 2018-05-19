The Meaning Behind Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Uniform

Prince Harry set the royal standard for dapper groom wear!

As expected, the man of the hour wore a military uniform to exchange vows with Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Duke of Sussex, who served over 10 years in the Armed Forces, donned a dark blue captain's uniform, tailored by Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.

The single-breasted frockcoat featured blue doeskin and regimental braiding. Accoutrements on the uniform featured gold embroidered crowns, ranked by Major status. Four medal ribbons also adorned the uniform to represent K.C.V.O., Afghanistan with rosette, The Queen's Golden Jubilee and The Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

But our favorite part? Harry's well-groomed beard!