George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make a Colorful Splash at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

The Clooneys have arrived!

As Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's royal wedding ramps up, George Clooneyand Amal Clooneyhave officially arrived to St. George's Chapel, confirming last minute reports that they would be in attendance at the most anticipated wedding of the year.

While they were there in celebration of a soon-to-be royal couple, the A-list pair looked every bit like Hollywood royalty. The Oscar winner sported a slate suit with a yellow tie and pocket square while his real-life leading lady stunned in a standout canary ensemble designed by Stella McCartney. The dress features a short train and the British barrister paired the dress with a matching hat worn slanted with her brunette tresses cascading down her shoulders.