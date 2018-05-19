Meghan Markle's Suits Costars Make a Splash at the Royal Wedding

IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images
It's a TV family affair at the royal wedding.
The cast of USA Network's Suits, the legal drama Meghan Markle starred on for seven seasons, as assembled for her nuptials.
Markle left the show at the end of the recently wrapped season seven, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. She had been with the show since the start. Her character, Rachel Zane, married Mike Ross, Patrick J. Adams' character, and the two moved to Seattle together at the end of season seven.
Gabriel Macht arrived with his wife, Jacinda Barrett. Sarah Rafferty brought her husband Santtu Seppälä, and Adams and his wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, arrived together.
Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman also attended the ceremony.
The cast been documenting their time in the Britain for the wedding and even stopped by the Today show.
Markle's former costar Hoffman said he got news of the royal romance "quite early."
"I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me!' It was both of us in the trailer, like, 'Oh, my God! You're dating a prince!'" he said. "I was like, 'Take it slow. Be careful. Don't let him hurt you.'"
After Markle's Suits exit was announced, creator Aaron Korsh thanked her and Adams for their contributions to the series.
"I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years. Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the Suits family, and we wish them well in their days to come," Korsh said in a statement when the season eight renewal was announced. "Speaking of days to come, I am incredibly excited to welcome back our phenomenal crew and cast—Gabriel, Sarah, Rick and Dulé—who will continue the roller coaster ride with all of our amazing fans. Season 8 will have everything from shifting alliances and internal power plays, to secrets, betrayals and fiery relationships. Keep an eye out for an adversarial new character that will give Harvey a run for his money."
While on Today, Hoffman and the cast shared personal stories about Markle.
"I was in a relationship that didn't work out. I had to go to a wedding in Paris—actually five years ago to this weekend. I was dateless and Meghan was like, 'Do you want me to come with you?' I was like, 'Yeah! That would be awesome!'" Hoffman told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie said. "We had the producer schedule our [time] off, and Meghan and I had the best, most fun weekend."
