Priyanka Chopra Is the Epitome of Chic in Dress Suit at Royal Wedding

Priyanka Chopra has arrived to the royal wedding!

The Quantico actress, wearing a stunning Vivienne Westwood suit and fascinator, was spotted entering St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle today ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. She was photographed walking into the ceremony alongside actress Abigail Spencer. Chopra's outfit was hand-crafted in a light heather grey summer tweed, with a soft pearlescent sheen.

Chopra, who is close friends with Markle, previously opened up about attending the royal ceremony.

Earlier this month the actress stopped by The Jenny McCarthy Show and confirmed to SiriusXM host Jenny McCarthy that she would attend her pal's May 19 nuptials.

"I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?" Priyanka said.