Priyanka Chopra Is the Epitome of Chic in Dress Suit at Royal Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 19, 2018 3:01 AM
Priyanka Chopra has arrived to the royal wedding!
The Quantico actress was spotted entering St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle today ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Chopra, who is close friends with Markle, previously opened up about attending the royal ceremony.
Earlier this month the actress stopped by The Jenny McCarthy Show confirmed to SiriusXM host Jenny McCarthy that she will attend her pal's May 19 nuptials.
"I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?" Priyanka said.
"I think she was born to be a global influencer and this has given her the opportunity to do that," Priyanka went on to share. "She's always been someone who's so just aware and interested in the world. I met her three or four years ago and that's what we bonded on—was how much we feel like we contribute to that as public people. I really feel like that's what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity do that. "
Earlier this morning, Meghan and Harry's royal titles were announced.
"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Saturday morning. "Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."
The couple's wedding comes six months after they announced their engagement to the world. Harry proposed to Meghan after about a year and half of dating.
On May 4, a statement from the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry was released, which states that the royal is "keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding."
"All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading," the statement reads. "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."
The statement released on Friday also shared that both of Meghan's parents would play "important" roles in the wedding day. On the morning of the ceremony, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, accompanied her daughter to Windsor Castle.
And while the statement had said Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, would be walking her down the aisle, plans later changed when Thomas suffered a heart attack. Days before the wedding, Meghan confirmed her dad wouldn't be in attendance at the wedding. It was then announced that Harry's dad, Prince Charles, would walk Meghan down the aisle at the ceremony.
