Cressida Bonas Arrives at Prince Harry's Wedding to Meghan Markle

by Chris Harnick | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:55 AM

Cressida Bonas, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Ian West/PA Wire

Cressida Bonas, a onetime girlfriend of Prince Harry, attended the royal's wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19.

Bonas, an actress who has appeared on stage and screen including in 2017's Tulip Fever opposite Alicia Vikander, arrived at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the nuptials. She wasn't the only royal ex in attendance; Chelsy Davy also attended the ceremony.

Bonas and Prince Harry parted in 2014. The duo were introduced by Princess Eugenie in May 2012 and dated for two years, but split amicably, according to reports.

The actress has also modeled for Burberry and Mulberry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

Bonas wore British designer EPONINE London to the wedding. EPONINE designer Jet Shenkman designed the dress, made from hand-loomed cotton from in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The dress was handmade in the EPONINE Atelier in South Kensington.

Prince Harry and Bonas last crossed paths in December 2017. The two both attended Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund carol concert at St. Luke's Church in London.

