Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Looks Cool as a Cucumber at the Royal Wedding

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:49 AM
Chelsy Davy arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to attend the wedding between her ex Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle.
Davy was spotted wearing a blue dress and matching cape, as well as a blue fascinator. Davy accessorized her look with tan heels and a black purse. She also added a touch of bling with gold bracelets.
As royal admirers may recall, Harry met Davy in 2004 and they dated on and off again for about seven years. She even attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011. However, it looks like the two are still on friendly terms.
While Harry and Meghan have been together for less than two years, a source told E! News the prince "knew immediately" she was the one.
"Even with Chelsy, Harry didn't feel this kind of spark," the insider said. "And they were together for years! Harry just knew immediately, from the moment he spent time with Meghan, that he wanted to be with her. It's a simple case of meeting the right girl at the right time."
Harry and Meghan will tie the knot at 12:00 p.m. local time. After saying "I do," the newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on a carriage procession through the town. They will then celebrate their marriage with a reception for all 600 guests, as well as a more intimate reception for 200.
