Victoria Beckham Turns Heads in Navy Dress at Royal Wedding Alongside David Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have arrived to the royal wedding! Victoria, in a navy dress and fascinator, was spotted walking into the ceremony alongside her husband of almost 20 years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in just a few short hours and guests are starting to arrive for the ceremony. Photographers spotted David and Victoria entering St. George's Chapel, just over seven years after the couple attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in Apr. 2011. The couple's style is actual reminiscent of their attire at the 2011 ceremony. It's also been rumored for months that the Spice Girls might be performing at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception.

David and Victoria, one of England's most famous couples and British royalty in their own right, were among the many celebrity guests invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba were among the first guests to arrive to Windsor Castle on Saturday.