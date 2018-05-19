Victoria Beckham Turns Heads in Navy Dress at Royal Wedding Alongside David Beckham

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:43 AM

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Royal Wedding

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have arrived to the royal wedding! Victoria, in a navy dress and fascinator, was spotted walking into the ceremony alongside her husband of almost 20 years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in just a few short hours and guests are starting to arrive for the ceremony. Photographers spotted David and Victoria entering St. George's Chapel, just over seven years after the couple attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in Apr. 2011. The couple's style is actual reminiscent of their attire at the 2011 ceremony. It's also been rumored for months that the Spice Girls might be performing at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception.

David and Victoria, one of England's most famous couples and British royalty in their own right, were among the many celebrity guests invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba were among the first guests to arrive to Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

NBC/Today

Earlier this morning, Meghan and Harry's royal titles were announced.

"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Saturday morning. "Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

The couple's wedding comes six months after they announced their engagement to the world. Harry proposed to Meghan after about a year and half of dating.

On May 4, a statement from the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry was released, which states that the royal is "keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding."

"All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading," the statement reads. "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."

The statement released on Friday also shared that both of Meghan's parents would play "important" roles in the wedding day. On the morning of the ceremony, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, accompanied her daughter to Windsor Castle.

And while the statement had said Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, would be walking her down the aisle, plans later changed when Thomas suffered a heart attack. Days before the wedding, Meghan confirmed her dad wouldn't be in attendance at the wedding. It was then announced that Harry's dad, Prince Charles, would walk Meghan down the aisle at the ceremony.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

