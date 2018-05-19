Oprah Winfrey Spotted! See All of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Guests Arrive

That was just the start of the A-list arrivals as George Clooneyand Amal Clooneyas well as Victoria Beckhamand David Beckhamall appeared to make their entrance into the church, merging Markle's Hollywood roots with Prince Harry's British origins.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 members of the public have assumed their positions on the castle grounds thanks to an invitation from the couple, who wanted to include citizens in their special day.

Shortly, Markle is expected to leave Cliveden House Hotel, where she spent the night, and depart for the chapel alongside her mother Doria Ragland.

While we wait for the beaming bride, check out E! News' gallery below for all of the guests that have officially arrived for the big day!