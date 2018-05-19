BREAKING!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Rings: All the Details

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Engagement Portrait

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

The Royal Wedding is just hours away, and new details are emerging every minute!

In a statement Saturday, Kensington Palace announced, "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen Cleave and Company to make their Wedding rings. Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop." Prince William, Harry's best man, will carry both of the rings to St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

In aristocratic circles, few men wear wedding rings—William among them. But, just a few weeks ago, a source told E! News the redheaded prince "does want to wear a wedding band."

Photos

Guess the Celebrity Engagement Ring

When Harry proposed in November 2017, he presented Meghan with a three-stone diamond engagement ring of his own design. The stunning sparkler is made up of three diamonds, with one large stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones on the sides. It, too, was crafted by Cleave and Company. Two stones come from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection, while the other stone is from Botswana, an African country that is close to his heart.

The Queen mother started the tradition at her 1923 wedding, where wedding rings are fashioned out of Welsh gold from the Clogau St. David's Welsh mine in Dolgellau, North Wales. Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne and Diana wore Welsh wedding rings with gold from the same gold nugget, which had been kept a Buckingham Palace. After Diana's wedding, the Queen was presented with a new nugget of Welsh gold to continue the tradition. Sarah Ferguson's ring was the first made from the newer piece, followed by Camilla Parker-Bowles' ring. Kate Middleton's ring was made with Welsh gold the Queen had given William.

The general public will see Harry and Meghan's rings for the first time during the ceremony.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Royal Wedding , Top Stories ,
Latest News
Enchanted

Celebrate Amy Adams' Birthday By Voting for Her Best Role Ever

Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison Says Love Will Be Found on Bachelor in Paradise and Offers Bachelor Update

Asia Argento

Asia Argento Paid Off Her Own Sexual Assault Accuser: Report

Emily Simpson, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Real Housewives Star Emily Simpson Fires Back at Body Shamers

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp Wears Amazing Pajamas in Sneak Peek Pics From First Ever Christmas Episode

Chris Hemsworth, GQ

Chris Hemsworth Vows Not to Exploit His Children on Social Media

American Horror Story, AHS: Coven

This American Horror Story: Apocalypse Cast Photo of the Coven Witches Is Amazing, But Now We Have Questions

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.