Serena Williams' Royal Wedding Photo Diary

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:05 AM

Serena Williams, Meghan Markle, Instagram

Instagram

As if there was any doubt Serena Williams would attend Meghan Markle's wedding!

Early Saturday morning, the tennis champion shared a behind-the-scenes photo and video diary on Instagram Stories, documenting every step of her glamorous makeover. Williams, who stole kisses from her baby girl, also teased her friend, WME's Jill Smoller, and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, as they got ready for the main event at St. George's Chapel.

Williams spoke about Markle during an appearance on Good Morning America last month. "I'm obviously super happy for her," she said. "She's such a great girl and she is incredibly nice. I couldn't be happier for her." Williams, who wed Ohanian in November, said she'd given the former actress some advice before the big day. "It's so important to enjoy the moment," she said. "Eat the cake! I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!"

Here's a look at Williams' wedding prep:

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Today's the Day

"Follow my IG stories today to see me getting ready for my friends wedding #beingserena #freshface"

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Morning Glory

"Hey, y'all. So, my friend's getting married today. I'm up super early—well, for me. I've known her for so many ears and I'm so happy for her."

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Give Mama a Kiss

"Um, mama, mama, hello? The camera's this way. Where's your hat? Are you coming with mama today?"

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Glam Time

"What are you wearing today, honey? That's what you're wearing? That's what daddy wants you to wear?"

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

The Royal Treatment

"OK, my mask is off and I'm starting my makeup. And for those of you out there, I'm definitely shaping my brows today—but not for you! Just because I want to. Haters!"

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

A Work in Progress

"I started the base. I had this amazing energy and now I'm just incredibly sleepy. I didn't go to bed until 3."

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Fun With Friends

"Hello? Hello, Jill? Is that you?"

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Happy Wife, Happy Life

"Are those high-waisted? Like, high-waist? This is not appropriate. This is just uncool. Ugh."

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Almost Ready

"Jill, you look great. You look amazing. I'm proud of you. Do you want a belt for the waist?"

Article continues below

