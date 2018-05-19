Serena Williams' Royal Wedding Photo Diary

As if there was any doubt Serena Williams would attend Meghan Markle's wedding!

Early Saturday morning, the tennis champion shared a behind-the-scenes photo and video diary on Instagram Stories, documenting every step of her glamorous makeover. Williams, who stole kisses from her baby girl, also teased her friend, WME's Jill Smoller, and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, as they got ready for the main event at St. George's Chapel.

Williams spoke about Markle during an appearance on Good Morning America last month. "I'm obviously super happy for her," she said. "She's such a great girl and she is incredibly nice. I couldn't be happier for her." Williams, who wed Ohanian in November, said she'd given the former actress some advice before the big day. "It's so important to enjoy the moment," she said. "Eat the cake! I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!"

Here's a look at Williams' wedding prep: