Once Upon a Time's Series Finale Gives Everyone the Happy Endings They Deserved

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Fri., May. 18, 2018 6:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Once Upon a Time

ABC

 

There's a reason most fairy tales end with "And they lived happily ever after." (Or as Regina Mills would argue, not end, but conclude.) It's because the end of one particular tale doesn't mean it's the end of someone's full story.

And that was certainly the case with the Once Upon a Time series finale. The show may be over after seven seasons of fairy tale mash-ups and remixed, but that doesn't mean the stories of the characters we've come to love over the years will just cease to be. Instead, the good citizens of Storybrooke—sorry, the New United Realms—will continue to have adventures, fall in love, and suffer loss just as they always have. The only difference is we won't be there to witness it.

Photos

Once Upon a Time Season 7 Character Glamour Shots

Once Upon a Time

ABC

And that's OK because co-creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz made sure to leave each of our faves in just the perfect place to let us know that they'll be alright. Wish Rumple (Robert Carlyle) was defeated when Gold (also Carlyle) made the ultimate sacrifice, giving up his heart so that Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) could be reunited with his daughter Alice (Rose Reynolds), earning himself the reunion with Belle (Emilie De Ravin) he truly deserved.

Regina (Lana Parrilla) was able to get through to With Henry (Jared Gilmore) and convince him that second chances are possible and devised a plan to subvert her Dark Curse into a method of uniting all the realms in one place, hidden away in their own little corner of Maine. Robin (Tiera Skovbye) asked for Alice's hand in marriage, giving OUAT's only LGBT romance the moment it deserved.

And in the end, Regina was finally recognized for what she'd become: The greatest hero of them all. After Zelena (Rebecca Mader) whisked her off to her surprise coronation, Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Charming (Josh Dallas) explained that, now that the realms had all been united, they needed a leader. And it was her who they wanted to serve as their first elected official.

"Regina Mills, I now crown you the Good Queen," Snow proclaimed right after Emma (Jennifer Morrison) arrived late, with her Hook and their baby in tow. "Long may she reign."

And with that, an era comes to its end. Once Upon a Time was never a perfect show, but it was one that wore its heart nakedly on its sleeve. It was never afraid to be unabashedly optimistic at a time when most television had become decidedly cynical and bleak. And that shouldn't be discounted. While it makes sense for the show to say goodbye, that doesn't mean won't be missed, questionable green screen effects and all.

What did you think of the Once Upon a Time series finale? Make your voice heard by voting in our poll below!

Once Upon a Time Series Finale
What did you think about the Once Upon a Time series finale?
90.1%
9.9%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Once Upon A Time , ABC , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Actresses Now

What Alyson Hannigan Knows About the "Buffy" Reboot

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

The Legacy of Veronica Mars: Rob Thomas' Big Goal for a Future Revival

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

James Corden, Ariana Grande, The Late Late Show

Where Does Ariana Grande's Carpool Karaoke Rank Among The Late Late Show's Other Segments?

Ariana Grande Gets Carried Away By James Corden, Literally

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Sarah Drew Opens Up About Getting Let Go From Grey's Anatomy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.