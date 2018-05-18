Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Vows

Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire
Kensington Palace has released the official Order of Service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding ceremony.
The program, which can be read in full here, reveals several details from tomorrow's highly-anticipated festivities, including a schedule for the royal family's arrivals, specially selected readings, hymns and songs, as well as the couple's vows.
Following in Princess Diana and Kate Middleton's footsteps, Markle will break from tradition and omit her vow to "obey" Prince Harry throughout their marriage.
The Order of Service states the American actress will tell her soon-to-be husband, "I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."
Prince Harry's vows are as follows: "I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."
As previously announced, Princess Diana's three siblings will be in attendance and her oldest sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will deliver the only reading. The Order of Service indicates she will read a passage from the Song of Solomon. Additionally, the service will pay tribute to Prince Harry and Prince Williams' late mother with the hymn "Guide Me, O Thy Great Redeemer," which was sung at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.
The service will conclude with a performance of "Stand by Me" by Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir.
Royals fanatics were quick to point out that the Order of Service still says Markle's father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle as originally planned. After undergoing heart surgery on Wednesday, Kensington Palace announced Prince Charles would take his place and accompany his future daughter-in-law.
Meghan and Prince Harry will wed at St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds. Approximately 600 guests including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Priyanka Chopra are expected to attend.
