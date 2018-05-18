Meet the 51 Ladies Competing for the Miss USA 2018 Title

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 18, 2018 6:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Let the competition begin!

The countdown is officially on for the 2018 Miss USA pageant where 51 contestants from the United States and District of Columbia are vying for the special title.

While the show doesn't air live until Monday evening on Fox, the contestants have already participated in the preliminary competition at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Louisiana.

As a result, E! News is able to give you a preview into each and every woman vying for the title.

Before we introduce you to the contestants (wearing Sherri Hill dresses) in our gallery below, there are some changes with the annual event.

Photos

Meet the 51 Miss USA 2018 Contestants

For the first time ever, Miss USA will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of female entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts—including former Miss USA contestants.

The selection committee includes Today show contributor and style expert Lilliana Vazquez, founder and CEO of IT Cosmetics Jamie Kern Lima and HLN host Natasha Curry.

As for what fans can expect come Monday night, E! News was first to report that Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will host the event where anything can happen, especially during the live Q&A portion.

Good luck, ladies!

Watch the 2018 Miss USA Competition Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. only on Fox.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beauty Pageants , Miss USA , Top Stories
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari_107

Big Apple Bound! Kristin Cavallari Goes Into Full Mogul Mode in NYC on Very Cavallari

Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kris Jenner Scolds Scott Disick After He "F--ks Up" in Miami on KUWTK

Claire Holt, Andrew Joblon, wedding

The Originals' Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon

Rihanna, Barbados

Rihanna Is a Beautiful Bridesmaid in BFF's Wedding in Barbados

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Calls Justin Bieber Her "Absolute Best Friend" in Sweet Instagram Post

Bristol Palin

Bristol Palin's Ex Levi Johnston and Wife Sunny to Appear on Teen Mom OG

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Gets a Lift and a Butt Pat From Kanye West After 2 Chainz's Wedding

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.