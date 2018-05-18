BTS Collaborating With Shawn Mendes? Band Teases "Conversations" With Singer

BTS will hit the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in just two days!

The award show is taking place this Sunday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and the seven-member K-Pop group couldn't be more excited to perform during the event. The group recently sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News where they talked about their upcoming performance and their dream collaborations.

BTS will be the first K-Pop band to perform at the Billboard Music Awards, and the group told us the feeling is "unreal."

"It might sound like a cliché, but it's really unreal," BTS shared during the interview with E! News.