Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Welcome Baby No. 2

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 18, 2018 3:38 PM

Congratulations to Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici!

The Bachelor couple has welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Isaiah Hendrix, born on Friday, May 18. This baby joins older brother Samuel in the Lowe family and officially makes them a family of four!

"Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix. Thank you Lord," Sean shared on Instagram. Catherine added, "Introducing Samuel Thomas' little brother, Isaiah Hendrix." 

Sean tweeted Friday morning, "We're having a baby today! When the nurse at the front desk asked for our insurance card, I told her I also had a half off coupon and now I get to sit in the waiting room during the birth!"

Sean and Catherine, who met on season 17 of The Bachelor, got engaged on the season finale of the ABC reality series in 2013 and tied the knot in a televised wedding the following year. In the summer of 2016, the couple welcomed their first child together, Samuel.

"God is good! We had a healthy baby boy named Samuel Thomas," Sean shared with his followers at the time. "Thank you everyone for your prayers and support!"

The Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Expecting Baby No. 2

"I'm in love with another boy, my son Samuel Thomas Lowe," Catherine shared after giving birth to their baby boy.

The couple made their second pregnancy announcement in Nov. 2017 with adorable Instagram posts.

"Hey Sammy, can you say baby?" Sean asked in the video. Samuel then pointed to his mom's tummy and said "baby."

Catherine also shared a photo on the same day which said "BABA NUMBA TWO."

On May 6, Catherine shared a sweet Mother's Day post with her Instagram followers.

"The milestones that have peppered my own journey as a mother. It has been the most challenging, rewarding, overwhelming, life-changing job I could imagine. Samuel, thank you for letting me be your mommy :) New baby, I can't wait to meet you!" Catherine wrote alongside a series of photos with Sean and Samuel. "Happy Mother's Day to all those now mothers, past mothers, future mothers and women praying to be mothers."

