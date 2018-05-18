Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Welcome Baby No. 2

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 18, 2018 3:38 PM
Congratulations to Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici!
The Bachelor couple has welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Isaiah Hendrix, born on Friday, May 18. This baby joins older brother Samuel in the Lowe family and officially makes them a family of four!
"Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix. Thank you Lord," Sean shared on Instagram. Catherine added, "Introducing Samuel Thomas' little brother, Isaiah Hendrix."
Sean tweeted Friday morning, "We're having a baby today! When the nurse at the front desk asked for our insurance card, I told her I also had a half off coupon and now I get to sit in the waiting room during the birth!"
Sean and Catherine, who met on season 17 of The Bachelor, got engaged on the season finale of the ABC reality series in 2013 and tied the knot in a televised wedding the following year. In the summer of 2016, the couple welcomed their first child together, Samuel.
"God is good! We had a healthy baby boy named Samuel Thomas," Sean shared with his followers at the time. "Thank you everyone for your prayers and support!"
Introducing Samuel Thomas’ little brother, Isaiah Hendrix 💙
A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on
"I'm in love with another boy, my son Samuel Thomas Lowe," Catherine shared after giving birth to their baby boy.
The couple made their second pregnancy announcement in Nov. 2017 with adorable Instagram posts.
"Hey Sammy, can you say baby?" Sean asked in the video. Samuel then pointed to his mom's tummy and said "baby."
Catherine also shared a photo on the same day which said "BABA NUMBA TWO."
On May 6, Catherine shared a sweet Mother's Day post with her Instagram followers.
"The milestones that have peppered my own journey as a mother. It has been the most challenging, rewarding, overwhelming, life-changing job I could imagine. Samuel, thank you for letting me be your mommy :) New baby, I can't wait to meet you!" Catherine wrote alongside a series of photos with Sean and Samuel. "Happy Mother's Day to all those now mothers, past mothers, future mothers and women praying to be mothers."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!