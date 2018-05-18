Netflix Cancels 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Premiere Party After Santa Fe High School Shooting

As the nation reels from the latest tragic school shooting, Netflix is taking action and scrapping plans for an event celebrating the season two launch of its controversial hit high school drama 13 Reasons Why.

"Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence," the streaming service said in a statement. "In light of today's tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight."

The decision to cancel the red carpet and party comes after 10 people were killed and several others were injured when a gunman opened fire on a high school campus in Santa Fe, Texas. The gunman, who has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was booked into the Galveston County Jail and is being held on capital murder with no bond.