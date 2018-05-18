Fifth Harmony Hints They'll Reunite Someday in "Don't Say You Love Me" Video

Fifth Harmony is leaving the door open.

The four-person girl group, composed of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, surprised their fans today by releasing a music video for "Don't Say You Love Me" from their third self-titled final album.

The unexpected and emotional video features the girls looking stunning in white and black gowns as they sing in an empty room. While each girl is initially featured separately, they eventually come together and hold hands before exiting through a door one-by-one.

However, it's what happens at the very end that fans are excited about: the door is left open.

The symbolic crack hints that while the pop stars are going their separate ways for now, there is hope that they'll reunite in the future.