Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid Mourns the Death of Her Father

Mercedes "MJ" Javid is mourning the death of her father.

On Friday afternoon, the Shahs of Sunset star announced in a moving tribute that Shams Javid had passed away.

"It is with great regret that I share the news of my sweet father's passing. Although this is something extremely personal for me and it's taken some time to process, those of you who have followed my journey know how much I loved my father," she wrote on Instagram. "I am comforted knowing he is in a better place now."

MJ added, "I am so thankful for my mom, Tommy, my family and friends, who have been incredibly supportive through this greatest loss."

As soon as the news was revealed, several Bravo stars including Kristen Doute and Dina Manzo expressed their condolences online.

"He was a great man, who's legacy will live on forever! I'm sorry for your loss," co-star and friend Mike Shouhed wrote in the comments section. "You may have lost your father, but you gained an angel! I love you! Here for you. As I promised your dad before he left us, I will always have your back babe. My sister!"

During the most recent season of Shahs of Sunset, viewers watched MJ care for her dad as he recovered from a stroke. Being a caregiver, however, took its toll. 

"I lived for my dad," MJ explained to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "It was really hard. I was in denial. I didn't know how to handle it."

Back in April, MJ tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Tommy Feight. Family and friends gathered at the Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles to witness the ceremony.

Before Shams' passing, Tommy was able to build a strong relationship with MJ's father that was documented on Shahs of Sunset.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to MJ and her family during this difficult time.  

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

