See the Royal Wedding Route Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Follow After the Ceremony

The long-awaited wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is upon us!

Meghan and Harry may have gotten engaged only six months ago, but however long its been, there's no denying that the level of anticipation for this royal event is through the roof. Thousands of people have descended upon the English town of Windsor this weekend to catch a glimpse of the couple, and they'll get their chance when Harry and Meghan ride in a post-wedding procession around town.

Assuming the weather is nice (it's supposed to be!), at around 1 p.m. England time, the pair will climb into an Ascot Landau carriage, which is named for its job of carrying Queen Elizabeth II to the Royal Ascot, pulled by horses with the incredible names of Storm, Milford Haven, Plymouth, and Tyrone.