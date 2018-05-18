See the Royal Wedding Route Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Follow After the Ceremony

Fri., May. 18, 2018

The long-awaited wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is upon us!

Meghan and Harry may have gotten engaged only six months ago, but however long its been, there's no denying that the level of anticipation for this royal event is through the roof. Thousands of people have descended upon the English town of Windsor this weekend to catch a glimpse of the couple, and they'll get their chance when Harry and Meghan ride in a post-wedding procession around town.

Assuming the weather is nice (it's supposed to be!), at around 1 p.m. England time, the pair will climb into an Ascot Landau carriage, which is named for its job of carrying Queen Elizabeth II to the Royal Ascot, pulled by horses with the incredible names of Storm, Milford Haven, Plymouth, and Tyrone.

Chapel, St George's Chapel, Royal Wedding

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The carriage is fully open, allowing the new Duke and Duchess to wave to and be seen by nearly everyone who will gather along the route.

While you might not have time to get there if you're not already, you can follow along with their first journey as husband and wife.

Harry and Meghan will start at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is where the ceremony is taking place. They'll head down Castle Hill and onto High Street, a cute little shopping which features the Parish Church of St John from 1822, and the Guildhall, which was finished all the way back in 1690.

They will then head down Sheet Street onto Kings Road, where they'll pass by lots of cute little houses and pubs like the aptly named "The Windsor Castle."

Long Walk, Windsor Castle, Royal Wedding

Samir Hussein/WireImage

At Albert Road, Harry and Meghan's carriage will turn onto the Long Walk, a tree-lined walkway that leads from a statue of King George III to Windsor Castle. The whole walk is about 2.65 miles long, but the portion Harry and Meghan will be traveling—and where a ton of commoners will be waiting to see them—is much shorter.

The couple will then end up back at Windsor Castle, where they will enjoy a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen.

Later in the evening, Prince Charles will host an intimate reception at Frogmore House, one of the Crown's many country houses. Only about 200 out of the 600 invited wedding guests will get to party it up with Charles, so while you won't get to experience a royal wedding reception, you can definitely tour like a newly married royal the next time you're in Windsor!

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

