Don't Fret, Meghan Markle! Prince Charles Has Experience Walking Brides Down the Aisle

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 18, 2018 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Turns out Prince Charles is a seasoned pro in escorting brides down the aisle, despite not having any daughters of his own. 

In a dramatic turn of events, Kensington Palace announced Friday that Meghan Markle personally asked Prince Harry's father to assume the role in place of her own father, who is not able to attend the royal wedding after undergoing heart surgery

In 2016, the future King of England walked Mountbatten family heiress Alexandra Knatchbull down the aisle as she wed Thomas Hooper. The bride's great-grandfather, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was a close friend of Prince Charles and actually served as the inspiration for Prince Louis' name. Similarly, Prince Charles stepped in for his lifelong pal and the bride's father, Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was too ill to perform the traditional duties. 

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Prince Charles, Alexandra Knatchbull, wedding

David Hartley/REX/Shutterstock

Touted as the "society event of the year," fellow wedding guests included Queen Elizabeth IIPrince Philip and Princess Anne

Meanwhile, preparations for tomorrow's festivities are well underway. Hours ago, Markle arrived alongside her mom, Doria Ragland, at the Cliveden House Hotel following a meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle. It marked the first time Ragland spent time with Her Majesty, as well as Prince Charles and Duchess Camila

Of Prince Charles' special role in his son and future daughter-in-law's special today, E! News previously reported that he is "touched" to have been asked. 

Meghan will walk up the nave of St. George's Chapel by herself, with bridesmaids and page boys trailing her. Charles will meet Meghan at the Rood Screen, then escort her to the Quire.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Charles , Prince Harry , Royal Wedding , Royals , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Claire Holt, Andrew Joblon, wedding

The Originals' Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon

Rihanna, Barbados

Rihanna Is a Beautiful Bridesmaid in BFF's Wedding in Barbados

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Calls Justin Bieber Her "Absolute Best Friend" in Sweet Instagram Post

Bristol Palin

Bristol Palin's Ex Levi Johnston and Wife Sunny to Appear on Teen Mom OG

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Gets a Lift and a Butt Pat From Kanye West After 2 Chainz's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Visit Orphanage Together in India

Lily Aldridge, Baby Bump, Bikini

Lily Aldridge Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 and Shares Bikini Baby Bump Selfie

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.