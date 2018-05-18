Don't Fret, Meghan Markle! Prince Charles Has Experience Walking Brides Down the Aisle

Turns out Prince Charles is a seasoned pro in escorting brides down the aisle, despite not having any daughters of his own.
In a dramatic turn of events, Kensington Palace announced Friday that Meghan Markle personally asked Prince Harry's father to assume the role in place of her own father, who is not able to attend the royal wedding after undergoing heart surgery.
In 2016, the future King of England walked Mountbatten family heiress Alexandra Knatchbull down the aisle as she wed Thomas Hooper. The bride's great-grandfather, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was a close friend of Prince Charles and actually served as the inspiration for Prince Louis' name. Similarly, Prince Charles stepped in for his lifelong pal and the bride's father, Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was too ill to perform the traditional duties.