Cannes-Approved Summer Dresses Under $100

David M Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., May. 18, 2018 12:49 PM
David M Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Scrolled through Instagram lately? Or maybe you've scanned the magazine rack at the checkout counter.
Regardless, you've probably noticed that any celeb worth seeing is currently in Cannes for the French city's annual film festival.
You've probably also picked up on the fact that they're all looking chic AF, bringing your own summer wardrobe to your attention. June is almost here, after all, and if you don't have a few cute dresses at the ready, you're screwed.
Luckily, we were also inspired by the celebs latest looks, so we've done the work for you and rounded up a handful of darling dresses (all under $100).
Here for it.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
